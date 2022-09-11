Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

