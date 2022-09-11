Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

