Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 300,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,267,000.

VTI stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

