Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 150.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

