Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 640,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

