Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Invests $604,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

