Revain (REV) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Revain (REV) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Revain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $84.14 million and $982,842.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000480 BTC.

REV is a N/A coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

