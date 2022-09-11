Reviewing InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) & Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.20 million ($30.50) -0.36 Pieris Pharmaceuticals $31.42 million 3.55 -$45.74 million ($0.58) -2.59

InMed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.43% -90.29% Pieris Pharmaceuticals -152.68% -82.02% -29.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InMed Pharmaceuticals and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,261.16%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, the company works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies; and IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for synthesizing pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It has a research collaboration agreement with BayMedica Inc. for the manufacturing and testing of novel cannabinoid therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory Anticalin-based drug candidate includes PRS-060/AZD1402, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial targeting IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-220, an oral inhaled Anticalin protein targeting connective tissue growth factor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and immune-oncology program comprises Cinrebafusp alfa, a 4-1BB/ HER2 bispecific for the treatment of HER2-high and HER2-low expressing gastric cancers. The company also develops PRS-344/S095012, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein targeting 4- 1BB and PD-L1 for immuno-oncology diseases that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and PRS-352, a preclinical-stage program addressing undisclosed targets for immuno-oncology diseases. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seagen Inc.; and license agreements with Technical University of Munich, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

