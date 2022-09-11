Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 326,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

