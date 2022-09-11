Robert W. Baird Raises ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $23.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Up 0.7 %

ECOM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Insider Activity at ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

