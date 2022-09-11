Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Decreased by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773,640 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $39,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.60 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

