Robotti Robert Acquires 2,000 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Robotti Robert lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 151.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 32.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.17. 123,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,498. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.85. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $203.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

