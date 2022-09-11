Robotti Robert Buys 1,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,490,157,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after purchasing an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. 525,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $117.39 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

