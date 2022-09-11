Robotti Robert Buys 215 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Robotti Robert increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 83,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 257.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

