Robotti Robert Buys 400 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $6.47 on Friday, hitting $1,200.16. 40,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,242.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.62. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.