Robotti Robert Has $1.69 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE LPX traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 956,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

