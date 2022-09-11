Robotti Robert Has $115.79 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robotti Robert cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,340 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 23.4% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Robotti Robert owned 1.01% of Builders FirstSource worth $115,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

