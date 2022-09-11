Robotti Robert Makes New Investment in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Robotti Robert owned 0.52% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 189,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,093. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

