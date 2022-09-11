Robotti Robert Raises Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Robotti Robert grew its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 749,020 shares during the quarter. Exterran accounts for 1.6% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Exterran were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth $3,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth $2,336,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $1,230,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,994. Exterran Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Exterran ( NYSE:EXTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

