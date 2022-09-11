Robotti Robert Sells 4,464 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robotti Robert decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after purchasing an additional 502,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

JEF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 816,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,934. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

