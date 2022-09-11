Robotti Robert Takes $234,000 Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,025 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.969 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

