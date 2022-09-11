Robotti Robert Takes Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,025 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 2.2 %

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,040. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.969 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

