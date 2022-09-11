Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to CHF 350 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 370 to CHF 350 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.14.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Roche by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Roche by 0.7% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Roche by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

