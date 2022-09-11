Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to CHF 350 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 370 to CHF 350 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.14.
Roche Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of RHHBY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.