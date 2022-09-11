RP Investment Advisors LP Acquires 1,524 Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROSS. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 61,007 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 3,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

