RP Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 968,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 60,042 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

Pivotal Investment Co. III Price Performance

PICC stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.