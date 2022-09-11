RP Investment Advisors LP Buys 52,776 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 752,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSTC remained flat at $9.83 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.