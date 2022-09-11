RP Investment Advisors LP Buys Shares of 600,000 FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,324,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,212,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,420,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMLD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,134. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

