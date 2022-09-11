RP Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,746 shares during the period. Compute Health Acquisition accounts for about 1.5% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CPUH remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Compute Health Acquisition Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

