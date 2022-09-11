RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 441,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSIB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSIB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,264. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.