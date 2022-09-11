RP Investment Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 998,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,816,000.

HCNE remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,019. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

