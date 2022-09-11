RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 302,061 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

RP Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,061 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Bridgetown worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,779,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 14,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,711. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $743.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

