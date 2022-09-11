RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 403,043 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,043 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGAC remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Friday. 55,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,152. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

