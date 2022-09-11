RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 850,313 Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

RP Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,313 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.77% of HH&L Acquisition worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 250,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

HH&L Acquisition Profile

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.