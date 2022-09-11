RP Investment Advisors LP Takes $4.98 Million Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 505,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,708,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,721 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 823,185 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

BOAC remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. 61,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

