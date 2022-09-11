RP Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,244,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,105,000. Screaming Eagle Acquisition comprises about 1.7% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 5.77% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $23,291,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,070,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,162,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,865,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

