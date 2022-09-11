Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rubicon Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.