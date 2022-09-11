Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $128.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SRPT opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

