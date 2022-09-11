Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.