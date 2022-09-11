SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Cut to $12.50

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush raised SciPlay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.78.

SCPL stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.26. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

