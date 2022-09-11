Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

