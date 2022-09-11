SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 91.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 25.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 128.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 80,589 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. SeaSpine has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

