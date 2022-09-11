Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 420.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

