Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Raised to $9.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,339,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 638,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.