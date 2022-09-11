SFI Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

