SFI Advisors LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Separately, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000.

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BATS:EUDV traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

