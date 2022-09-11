SFI Advisors LLC Takes $687,000 Position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Separately, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $703,000.

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35.

