Shyft Network (SHFT) Market Cap Hits $11.16 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $78,118.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 493,583,866 coins. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

