SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.11 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $53.11 million and $1.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

