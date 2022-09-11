SKALE Network Reaches Market Cap of $182.95 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $182.95 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,977,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

