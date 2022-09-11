SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $791,565.04 and $10,224.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

